The latest on Everton’s injury situation including Richarlison, Ben Godfrey, Donny van de Beek and Cenk Tosun.

Everton aim to take a step closer to Premier League survival when they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (14.00).

The Toffees sit two points adrift of safety with five games remaining - but there is plenty of optimism in the Goodison Park camp.

Frank Lampard’s side have picked up seven points from their past four fixtures, with performances also encouraging.

Last weekend, Everton were excellent to a man as they beat third-placed Chelsea.

And with a game in hand on Leeds United and Burnley, there is a lot more weeks that the Blues will retain their top-flight status.

What’s more, Everton drew 1-1 with Leicester just three matches ago.

Of course, having a fully-fit squad to select from will be crucial for Lampard.

Options are what he needs in the current predicament.

Here’s the latest on the current injury situation at Goodison Park ahead of the trip to the Foxes.

1. Richarlison The striker came off in the 80th minute against Chelsea, having received treatment from the physio. However, Lampard did not mention the Brazilian may have a serious injury after the game. Plus the fact Richarlison jumped on Yerry Mina’s back celebrating at full-time bodes well. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

2. Ben Godfrey - quad The centre-back suffered his issue during the warm-up before Everton’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Lampard admitted it would be a close call whether Godfrey will play again this season. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

3. Donny van de Beek - groin The on-loan Manchester United midfielder has endured a frustrating spell since arriving due to several niggles. He’s missed the past two games, although Lampard did previously say it was only minor, so he could return. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

4. Andre Gomes - muscle The Portuguese has also missed the previous two matches with a minor issue. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images