Everton avoided Premier League relegation with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace and now Richarlison has taken aim at Jamie Carragher.

Richarlison has fired a barbed message to Jamie Carragher after helping Everton retain their Premier League status.

The Toffees pulled off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park last night to steer clear of the relegation battle.

Frank Lampard's side found themselves two goals behind at half-time.

But Everton rallied in the second period, with Richarlison netting his side's equaliser.

Richarlison has now taken aim at Carragher - seemingly because of the comments made about him during the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield last month. .

Carragher, who was co-commentating for Sky Sports, accused the Brazil international of going down injuried when there was 'nothing wrong with him'.

Carragher, a former Reds defender, did backtrack on one comment he made about Richarlison and admitted it was harsh as video replays showed that the striker indeed rolled his ankle.

However, the forward clearly has not forgotten about Carragher’s comments and claims he does not 'respect' the ex-England defender.