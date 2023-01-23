The former Crystal Palace chairman criticised the Everton owner for the club’s poor footballing decisions that have left the Toffees in turmoil.

Simon Jordan has criticised Everton owner Farhad Moshiri amid speculation that Frank Lampard is on the brink of being sacked as manager.

Lampard’s side suffered a 2-0 loss to West Ham last weekend. The Toffees’ abject form continued, having won just one Premier League game in their past 12. As a consequence, they are rooted 19th place and two points adrift of safety.

Advertisement

Lampard has come under intense pressure but majority shareholder Moshiri claimed after the game that it isn’t his decision whether the former Chelsea and Derby manager remains in charge – a comment that Jordan had no remorse for.

“Didn’t he come out with some drivel about it not being his decision?” the former Crystal Palace chairman told talkSPORT.

“Have you ever heard anything so preposterous in your life? It’s a ridiculous thing to say. Lampard has a very difficult job, he’s got an owner who doesn’t know what he’s doing and players who are underperforming.

“I also don’t think he’s got the toolkit to deal with the situation. There’s no need for Everton to be sitting at the bottom, they’re far too good for that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only 10 days ago, Moshiri voiced his support for Lampard when saying: “I think you have got to stay with the manager to get the systems going, the players he brought in. I have a lot of faith in Frank that he will get it right.”

He also came out and backed the manager in a public letter to the fans. However, Jordan believes Moshiri has made decisions that shows he doesn’t understand what the club requires to succeed.

Jordan said: “The bottom line, when it comes to football decisions, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. No board in their right mind would have allowed Benitez to manage at the club. I don’t feel you can trust Moshiri to make any decision.”