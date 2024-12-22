Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton earned a 0-0 draw against Premier League title challengers Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche hailed his Everton players for ‘coming through a storm’ as they earned a share of the spoils against Chelsea.

The Toffees battled to a goalless draw with Premier League title challengers at Goodison Park. Everton did have chances throughout the encounter, with Jack Harrison spurning a one-on-one opportunity in the second half before Iliman Ndiaye had an effort drilled down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second straight game Everton earned a 0-0 draw, having frustrated third-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. After a tough start to the campaign, the Blues have now lost only two of their previous 11 fixtures and are four points above the relegation zone.

And Dyche felt a stalemate was a fair result, although Everton could have nicked a win. Speaking to Match of the Day, Dyche said “Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got. We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.

"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them.

"We want to be productive in possession but its not easy against these teams. I said before game Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got. We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them. We want to be productive in possession but its not easy against these teams."

Everton next travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day. They will be without Ashley Young, however, after he picked up his fifth booking of the season and must serve a suspension. However, Dyche admitted that the right-back suffered a neck issue during the Chelsea draw, which was partly why he was substituted.

The Blues boss told reporters at his post-match press conference: “Youngy is suspended anyway but he ripped his neck then he did a brilliant header at the far stick. We had to take him off for both reasons - to make sure he was OK physically and was on a yellow card.”