'Ripped his neck' - Sean Dyche reveals new Everton injury concern as key player ruled out of Man City clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sean Dyche hailed his Everton players for ‘coming through a storm’ as they earned a share of the spoils against Chelsea.
The Toffees battled to a goalless draw with Premier League title challengers at Goodison Park. Everton did have chances throughout the encounter, with Jack Harrison spurning a one-on-one opportunity in the second half before Iliman Ndiaye had an effort drilled down.
It was the second straight game Everton earned a 0-0 draw, having frustrated third-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. After a tough start to the campaign, the Blues have now lost only two of their previous 11 fixtures and are four points above the relegation zone.
And Dyche felt a stalemate was a fair result, although Everton could have nicked a win. Speaking to Match of the Day, Dyche said “Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got. We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.
"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them.
"We want to be productive in possession but its not easy against these teams. I said before game Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got. We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.
"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them. We want to be productive in possession but its not easy against these teams."
Everton next travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day. They will be without Ashley Young, however, after he picked up his fifth booking of the season and must serve a suspension. However, Dyche admitted that the right-back suffered a neck issue during the Chelsea draw, which was partly why he was substituted.
The Blues boss told reporters at his post-match press conference: “Youngy is suspended anyway but he ripped his neck then he did a brilliant header at the far stick. We had to take him off for both reasons - to make sure he was OK physically and was on a yellow card.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.