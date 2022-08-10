Amadou Onana signed for Everton for a fee of up to £33.5 million from Lille.

Roberto Martinez believes that the sky is the limit for Amadou Onana at Everton.

Onana, 20, is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in European football - having also been courted by West Ham United.

Despite his tender age, he was handed his Belgium senior debut by Martinez in June.

And the Red Devils boss - who was in charge of Everton between 2013-16 - lauded Onana as a player and leader in the dressing room.

What’s been said

He told Sky Sports: “He’s got the physicality and presence of a player Everton fans know in Marouane Fellaini on the pitch.

“He’s someone who is still developing and can become anything in that central area.

“I can understand the excitement of the fans of Everton. This is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time.

“It would be a shame if we only speak about his technical and tactical ability. Footballers are quite unique in the way that he is as a character.

Amadou Onana in action for Belgium. Picture: (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“He is a leader, a young man who is already affecting others in the dressing room. He knows exactly what he wants.

“He has chosen Everton, the Premier League, he wants to make a massive impact and grow with the club - and I would highlight the most impressive aspect of his game is the way he talks, the way he becomes a coach on the pitch.

“He has got this incredible maturity that’s not normal to have at such a young age.

“I’m sure the manager will use him in more of a defensive role or he can be box-to-box where he uses his physicality.

“He is one of the most impressive young players without the ball then can arrive into the box.

“Sometimes, he reminds you of a young Patrick Viera in the way he can drive with the ball.