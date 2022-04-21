With Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined with a fresh quad injury, the Colombian could step up.

Everton earned a vital point in the battle against relegation with Richarlison’s last-gasp equaliser securing a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side are now four points above the Premier League drop zone with seven games left to play.

The Toffees lacked the intensity and compactness that they’ve had under Lampard at home in the first-half - going a goal down to a Harvey Barnes strike after just five minutes.

But they improved in the second-half following a few words from the boss at half-time and a few changes to personel and tactics.

Jonny Evans of Leicester City battles for possession with Everton’s Salomon Rondon. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Solomon Rondon made a huge difference when he replaced Demarai Gray on 66 minutes.

The Colombian forward has been a bit of a boo-boy following his summer arrival under former manager Rafael Benitez, but showed his physical presence and provided an assist at the near post for Richarlison’s equaliser.

With England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for 10 to 14 days with a fresh quad injury, Rondon could play a big part during the season’s run in.