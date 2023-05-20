Leeds are currently rooted to the bottom three with just two games of the season remaining. The Whites sit 18th in the table - just one point and one place behind Everton.

The Toffees have a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers today and can pile the pressure on Leeds ahead of their clash against West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers reached the Europa Conference League final earlier this week having defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate. They'll play Fiorentina in the final on Wednesday 7 June. And Allardyce is hopeful that the West Ham players will have that showpiece in their back of their mind and may play more tentatively against Leeds.

The Elland Road interim manager, asked what the best possible result was about West Ham edging past AZ Alkmaar, replied: “Winning. There's no doubt about that. That means they have a final to think about and subconsciously, you'll never know whether that may affect the players in terms of when they go out and play.