Sam Allardyce turns to ex-Everton man amid shock Leeds United decision in relegation battle

Sam Allardye takes charges of his first Leeds United fixture against Manchester City.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th May 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:28 BST

Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first match as interim Leeds United manager today.

Allardyce arrives at Elland Road with the aim of ensuring the Whites remain in the Premier League with four matches to play. Leeds, who sit 17th, are firmly in the relegation battle - along with 19th-placed Everton, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

And in his first games at Leeds chief at leaders Manchester City today, the ex-Toffees boss has made a shock decision.

Allardyce has dropped goalkeeper Illan Meslier - and opted to go with former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles between the posts.

Robles made 65 appearances at Goodison Park between 2014-18. However, the Spaniard has featured just twice for Leeds this season - and not once in the Premier League.

But Robles worked under Allardyce during his times as Everton manager between November 2017-May 2018 and has been given the nod.

