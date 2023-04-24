Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
8 minutes ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
14 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
16 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
18 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
19 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter

Sean Dyche hopeful of key double Everton boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Everton injury update on Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Amadou Onana may be back available for Everton’s clash against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury - most recently the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The stalemate saw the Toffees drop into the Premier League relegation zone because of Leicester’s victory over Wolves. It means that Everton have just six games remaining to retain their top-flight status.

Most Popular

For the encounter against Newcastle - who thrashed Tottenham 6-1 yesterday - Abdoulaye Doucuoure will be back available after serving a three-match suspension. Onana missed out against Palace despite training in the build-up to the game. Captain Seamus Coleman has also been forced to sit out the previous two matches with a hamstring problem and he’s a doubt to face the Magpies.

Dyche said at his post-Palace press conference: “Seamus is making good progress, Douc is out of suspension and Amadou we'll see how he is over the weekend. We're hopeful on them players and wait and see with Seamus.”

Mason Holgate will not be available to face Newcastle after his was sent off against Palace for two yellow cards.

Related topics:Sean DycheNewcastle UnitedCrystal PalacePremier League