Sean Dyche hopeful of key double Everton boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Amadou Onana may be back available for Everton’s clash against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury - most recently the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The stalemate saw the Toffees drop into the Premier League relegation zone because of Leicester’s victory over Wolves. It means that Everton have just six games remaining to retain their top-flight status.

For the encounter against Newcastle - who thrashed Tottenham 6-1 yesterday - Abdoulaye Doucuoure will be back available after serving a three-match suspension. Onana missed out against Palace despite training in the build-up to the game. Captain Seamus Coleman has also been forced to sit out the previous two matches with a hamstring problem and he’s a doubt to face the Magpies.

Dyche said at his post-Palace press conference: “Seamus is making good progress, Douc is out of suspension and Amadou we'll see how he is over the weekend. We're hopeful on them players and wait and see with Seamus.”

