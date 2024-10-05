Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gestures during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park on October 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 0-0 draw.

Sean Dyche was left baffled why Everton were not awarded a penalty in their draw against Newcastle United.

The Toffees battled to a 0-0 stalemate in what was a first clean sheet in the Premier League this season. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the first half following a VAR review after James Tarkowski was adjudged to have hauled down Sandro Tonali. However, ex-Toffees forward Anthony Gordon saw his effort saved by Jordan Pickford.

In the second half, Everton wanted a spot-kick of their own when Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down under a challenge from Dan Burn. Referee Craig Pawson did not deem it a foul and VAR opted not to intervene. The Premier League have said that it was deemed that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.

However, Dyche was adamant that a foul would have been awarded in another area of the pitch. The Everton boss said: “I think it’s a bizarre one. Their penalty, it’s a bit of toing and froing but you can’t do that. Ours, the thing can’t work out, I see so many weak penalties and then you see that. He’s clearly tried to swipe the ball at goal. There lad, I don’t think he can even reach it and interrupts him striking at goal - let’s say he’s going to score.

“They don’t even look at it. At least have a look at it. Our record is awful for penalties, you know we don’t get them. If that’s in middle of the pitch, everyone thinks in the stadium thinks it’s a foul so why isn’t it? Whenever we ask the question, we go to powers that be and they’ll give some technical reason.

“It’s like when you tap someone on the shoulder and their legs buckle. We can’t get penalties so who knows.”