Sean Dyche calls on ‘terrific’ Everton fans for final push against Bournemouth

The manager spoke on the importance of the supporters and praised them after a tough season.

Sean Dyche has called upon the ‘terrific’ Everton fans to make the difference once again in the club’s final Premier League match of the season against Bournemouth.

Everton are 17th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone with just one game to go. A victory at Goodison Park on Sunday would preserve their top-flight status.

A 99th minute Yerry Mina equaliser last weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers ensured their destiny remains in their own hands.

Injuries to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson could be troublesome, as Dyche confirmed the latest team news in his pre-match press conference. The Everton boss had clear message for players and fans ahead of the crunch clash.

“My message to the players about performance is consistent, working with them all week they’re in good shape,” he said. “To the fans, the same thing, they’ve been terrific. I’ve never questioned them. Their affection, desire for the club is there, the players have to respond and give back.”

He also spoke on the pressure of the intense situation and on his side striving for a consistent winning mentality.

“Whether there is or not. We should be under pressure that’s what we want for this football club, that’s the demand. I’ve learned that quickly, every game is a pressurised environment. That’s what the job in hand is. There’s a demand on every single performance.

“We’ve worked hard to get in this position. The two points doesn’t sound a lot but it is as long as we capitalised on it. All the noise aside, it all comes down to wanting to win, that’s another consistent message. It’s not that easy but that’s our mentality to go and win.”