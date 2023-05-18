Everton face Wolves in the Premier League but will be without Conor Coady.

Conor Coady will be unavailable when Everton face Wolves on Saturday.

The centre-back is ineligible to face his parent club as the Toffees aim to take a huge step towards Premier League survival at Molineux.

Everton sit just one point and one place above the drop zone heading into the clash. However, if Sean Dyche's side were to win - and 18th-placed Leeds United and 19th-placed Leicester City lose to West Ham and Newcastle United respectively - then survival would be confirmed before the final day of the season against Bournemouth.

The Blues have had well-documented problems on the road this campaign but did dispatch high-flying Brighton 5-1 in their last away game. However, they face a Wolves side who have recorded 10 clean sheets and accrued 29 of their 40 points on their own patch.

And Coady will not be available to feature. The defender signed for Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves in August, having fallen out of favour under then-manager Bruno Lage.

Coady played in every league game he was available for under ex-Blues boss Frank Lampard. He then started the first four games after Dyche succeeded Lampard in the Goodison Park hot seat at the end of January.

However, Coady was dropped to the bench for Everton's 4-0 loss to Arsenal in February and has not made an appearance from the outset since. Michael Keane and most recently Yerry Mina have been preferred as James Tarkowski's defensive partner.

Coady did, however, make his first appearance for the best part of three months in last Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The 30-year-old was introduced in the 55th minute when Everton switched to a three-man defence - and his performance affected the game, according to Dyche.

Certainly, it might have been an option for the Toffees boss for Coady start the next game in the new formation. Vitalii Mykolenko is doubtful after picking up a groin injury before City while Dwight McNeil caught the eye after he was switched to a left wing-back role after Coady came on.