The Everton boss has claimed the striker is in great shape after recently returning from injury.

Sean Dyche has backed his number nine to make the difference for Everton in their last few games of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered greatly with injuries this season and had only netted one Premier League goal prior to his strike against Leicester during the week.

His 15th minute penalty was his first goal since the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in October and the former England international was a constant threat to Leicester’s backline in what was a welcome return to form.

Dyche backed his number nine to keep making an impact and also claimed the 26-year-old has been training really well since returning from injury - and that he is currently as fit as he’s seen him.

He said: “He looks freer; since I’ve been here, that’s the best I’ve seen him - his physical presence, the way he was running, and that’s a good sign.”

He also maintained that the striker’s qualities are really strong, as he claimed Calvert-Lewin brings an all-round game, he can play physically, can head the ball, he’s dynamic and has a real eye for goal.

With just four games left against Brighton, Manchester City, Wolves and Bournemouth - Dyche needs points, and he needs them fast.

Calvert-Lewin’s all-round performance was a real bonus, even at this late stage of the season as he was a constant out-ball for Everton and offered a physical presence in that position that has been sorely lacking this season.

He had three shots on target, completed 50% of his dribbles, won one penalty, had two key passes, won three of his five ground duels, was fouled twice and made two clearances in a fine outing.

He managed three goal contributions during their final three games last season and his 85th minute header confirmed their Premier League survival - and he may be needed to do exactly the same starting on the South Coast on monday.

