Everton ownership news: The American businessman recently spoke out over his plans.

Sean Dyche has opened up on the potential takeover of the club by John Textor following a club statement that was released just before his press conference ahead of Aston Villa this weekend.

The American businessman has been granted exclusivity to proceed with a potential takeover to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club. Textor is optimistic about completing a deal before the November 30 deadline but he needs to sell his 45% stake in Crystal Palace because of Premier League rules.

A club statement has since been released by interim CEO Colin Chong which has played down the current takeover situation and asked for patience regarding updates - which will only come from official channels.

And Dyche, who is no stranger to takeover talk, had to field more questions about Textor’s pursuit of the club and the statement from the club. As always, he was in a coy mood but reiterated the idea of a conclusion will be beneficial for everyone in regards to the ongoing saga. “I don't know about the resolution, that’s for upstairs, the financial side of the club,” He began at his press conference ahead of Everton’s trip to face Aston Villa.

“Regarding the comments, if you are a prospective owner and you are going to comment then you are going to ask certain questions. Finding out what you’re perspectively going to buy or getting a feel, as the case may be.

“I haven’t had the chance [to speak to John Textor] I don’t think the deal is in that position. If you’re a prospective owner of a club then you will want to build a relationship with the manager. In due course, of course, he isn’t the current owner but if he did take over then I think you would have that conversation. That’s standard practice, I don’t think that’s relevant to me.”

In terms of the November 30 deadline, Textor was positive in his interview with Sky Sports, about that being realistic claiming there is strong interest already that is moving forward. "We have 14 groups interested in Palace who are very qualified and we have five that went to the next level and now we have two who have made good bids while there is also the possibility that our partners might still want it as they love the club as much as I do.

"We're into the final week or two of knowing who the buyer will be. The contract I have with Farhad gives us a lot of time for that as November 30 is our deadline set to make sure we can complete it.”

The full statement reads: “The club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the club. While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.

“Accordingly, the comments made by Mr Textor merely represent his personal view on club matters. Everyone at the club is staying focussed on providing the best support possible to Sean and the squad as we head into the weekend's fixture. The club will provide updates in respect of new investment when there is material news to communicate to supporters and other stakeholders - and this will be done through official club channels.”