Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team news ahead of the Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arsenal (3pm).

The Toffees head to the Emirates Stadium following a 10-day break after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool was postponed last weekend on safety grounds. That has given a chance for the squad to enjoy a decent rest after earning a 4-0 victory over Wolves last time out - moving them five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sean Dyche is well aware of the task that Everton face against an Arsenal side who have finished runners-up in the past two seasons and are again challenging for the title.

Michael Keane has missed Everton’s past two games because of a knock. The centre-back was have likely missed out against Liverpool but is now expected to be back. peaking at his pre-match press conference, Blues manager Dyche said: “Keano has come through his. He was touch and go for the last game. We felt it was probable he didn’t get involved in that but has been working hard.

Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti has been working his way back to full fitness, having not played this season. The striker suffered a freak foot injury in August but he has made two appearances for the under-21s in recent weeks. He was one of five players who featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Mansfield Town earlier this week. Seamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien, Armando Broja and Nathan Patterson also featured against the League One side.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) have been absent for two months and remain sidelined. “Tim is a bit longer down the road but is still not on the grass with us,” added Dyche. “It is going to be a little bit of a while and Jimmy is the game but they are making progress.”