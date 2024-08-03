'I'm afraid to say' - Sean Dyche confirms Everton injury blow as player ruled out of start of season
Sean Dyche has confirmed that Youssef Chermiti has been ruled out of the start of the season for Everton.
The striker joined the Toffees last summer from Sporting CP and has looked sharp in the summer campaign - scoring a double in a 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers.
However, Chermiti sustained a foot injury in training, which meant he missed the 3-0 loss at Coventry earlier this week and today’s 3-0 win over Preston North End. And Dyche has delivered the ‘unfortunate’ news that the Portugal youth international will not be available for the Blues’ 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton in two weeks’ time.
The Everton boss said: “Youssef, unfortunately, is going to be a longer one. That one is a bit of a blow because he's done great in pre-season and looked sharp. It's going to be a bit longer I'm afraid to say. We'll have to wait and see but it's certainly not going to be a couple of weeks, it will be longer than that.”