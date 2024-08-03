Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The striker will not be fit to face Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Youssef Chermiti has been ruled out of the start of the season for Everton.

The striker joined the Toffees last summer from Sporting CP and has looked sharp in the summer campaign - scoring a double in a 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Chermiti sustained a foot injury in training, which meant he missed the 3-0 loss at Coventry earlier this week and today’s 3-0 win over Preston North End. And Dyche has delivered the ‘unfortunate’ news that the Portugal youth international will not be available for the Blues’ 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton in two weeks’ time.

The Everton boss said: “Youssef, unfortunately, is going to be a longer one. That one is a bit of a blow because he's done great in pre-season and looked sharp. It's going to be a bit longer I'm afraid to say. We'll have to wait and see but it's certainly not going to be a couple of weeks, it will be longer than that.”