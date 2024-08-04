Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million and have signed five players in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche revealed he’d now like to bring more experience to Everton in the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees appear to have conducted astute business so far despite the club’s financial issues. Amadou Onana was sold to Aston Villa for £50 million, with Lewis Dobbin also joining Unai Emery’s side for £10 million and Ben Godfrey moving to Atalanta for a similar fee.

Meanwhile, Everton have brought five players to Goodison Park. Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien have been recruited on permanent deals while Jack Harrsion has been re-signed on loan from Leeds United and Jesper Lindstrom has arrived for the season from Napoli.

All bar Harrison are novices when it comes to playing in the Premier League, however. And while Dyche accepts brokering more deals may be challenging for Everton, bolstering his squad with battle-hardened troops is something he covets.

Speaking to reporters after Everton’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Preston North End, Dyche - when asked by LiverpoolWorld if he wants more experience to join Everton - replied: “If we can. These are good players who I believe will develop further but it's a different demand when the real stuff starts and you play in the Premier League. That's always the challenge for players when they haven't done it and then come in and they go: 'Right, here were really go'. The quicker we can get them involved, the quicker we can hit the ground running.

“People have got to remember they are young players who mostly haven't experienced the Premier League. There is a demand of them to hit the ground running somewhat but the bigger model of the club, getting good money for Onana and trying to spread that money through certain deals and one we can effect, loans.

“We look at that and we go: 'OK, there are good signs' but it's still only signs. These are players who haven't played in the Premier League - trust me, it's a whole different demand when the real stuff starts. But we believe they have all got that in their locker to understand what it is and learn quickly.”