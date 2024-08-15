Getty Images

Everton takeover news as Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor reportedly agrees exclusivity rights to buy the Blues.

Sean Dyche revealed that he is still in communication with Farhad Moshiri as Everton’s takeover saga looks to finally reach an end.

John Textot, the co-owner of Crystal Palace, has reportedly signed exclusivity rights with Toffees majority owner Moshiri to purchase his 94.1% stake.

The Friedkin Group pulled out of a deal last month while Moshiri pulled the plug on 777 Partners’ deal in May, with the Miami-based firm failing to get Premier League approval.

Textor has declared his interest in buying Everton last weekend although he will first have to first sell his shareholding in the Premier League club.

But for now, Moshiri remains the owner of Everton. And Dyche, speaking ahead of Saturday’s 2024-25 Premier League opener against Brighton, revealed he is likely to hold fresh talks with Moshiri in the near future.

When asked if he’s been in talks with Moshiri by LiverpoolWorld, the Toffees manager replied: "Nothing of any depth. Just messages and stuff like that. I'll probably see or speak to him soon. But there has been nothing too much to report from him to me or me to him. Just a few messages, that's what he does, that's standard for my time here, so I've got no problem with that.”

On the overall takeover situation, Dyche said before news broke of Textor’s deal: “We have tried to see all through that since I have been here. It’s difficult at times, especially since I got here. It has been a constant theme more or less. I think we’ve tried to stay focused on the real job from our point of view, which is to get things on the pitch right. We can’t affect the business model of the club in terms of someone buying it.

“Just fingers crossed for it [a resolution] gets found. It’s been here since I got here. It goes higher volume and lower volume depending on results and the bigger picture of the club. I always believe in controlling the controllables and I can’t decide when the club gets sold and who buys it. We’ve just got to wait for that period when it happens and if it doesn’t, just keep working hard.”