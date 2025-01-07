Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news as injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Armando Broja.

Sean Dyche has admitted Dominic Calvert-Lewin is doubtful for Everton’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United.

The striker has suffered an ankle issue after last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth. It means that Calvert-Lewin could be one of three centre-forwards unavailable for the third-round clash against League One Peterborough at Goodison Park.

Armando Broja limped off at Bournemouth with a back problem. The on-loan Chelsea man does have a chance to feature but Youssef Chermiti, who was out at Bournemouth with a thigh strain is set to be ‘out for a while’. In addition, Dwight McNeil (knee) is set to miss a fifth successive match as his frustrations continue.

The Everton boss said at his pre-match press conference: “Youssef is going to be out a while, longer than we hoped. It’s not going to be days, that one will be weeks. Armando has got a chance, it has settled down a bit today. He has been on the grass and will have to see how that reacts in training today - not with the team, training with the physios.

“It’s not been ideal. It’s lasted longer than we hoped. It was looking like we got everyone back together and have lost a number again. Today we had 16 training so we’re going to have to work to the best with that.

“Dwight won’t make it this week. We’re waiting on more news on what It seems to be taking a long time. Dom has reported in with an ankle problem today so we’re going to have to deal with that as well.”

Meanwhile, James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain absent while Seamus Coleman has been absent for the previous two games. Dyche added: “Jimmy might get a chance to join in with the main group next week. Tim is about a week behind that. There are positives signs but we have got to blend that into training and a bit will be needed on the football side, not just the sports-science side.”

In addition, Jesper Lindstrom had to be withdrawn at half-time at Bournemouth so he could be another missing.