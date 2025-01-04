Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth to leave them just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has delivered his verdict after Everton’s loss at AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees were toothless yet against as they suffered a 1-0 reverse at the Vitality Stadium. David Brooks netted the only goal of the game in the 77th minute as Everton failed to register a single shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have scored only 15 goals in 19 Premier League games this season. It’s a concerning issue that has still to be addressed with Everton languishing just two points above the Premier League relegation zone. And Dyche has suggested that Everton fired blank against Bournemouth as individuals could not seize the opportunity ‘when the moment of truth’ arrived.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Goodison Park boss said: "A really tight game. First half we were not at the races and I made some changes. I thought we had a stronger performance second half, and asked some questions. Taking our chances has been a challenge since I've been at the club, it still is and was today in those key areas where people are trying to pass it rather than shoot.

"You look at the goalscoring records before I was here, it's been an ongoing challenge. I don't know whether you've noticed but the players to do that cost a lot of money. You have to develop a way of playing but equally it comes down to individuals when the moment of truth comes."

Everton were forced into a first-half substitute when Armando Broja picked up an injury. Dyche also made a double change at half-time when Nathan Patterson and Harrison Armstrong replaced Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstorm - with the latter sustaining an issue.

Dyche added: "We'll have to wait and see on Armando. He's caught the floor as he's gone to shoot and twisted himself. Jesper Lindstrom picked up a knock as well."