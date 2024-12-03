Everton injury news on Armando Broja ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sean Dyche has suggested that Armando Broja is set to be part of Everton’s squad for the first time against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker completed a loan move to Goodison Park on summer transfer deadline day from Chelsea. However, Broja has yet to make his debut having arrived with an Achilles injury. He’s recently made two appearances for the under-21s in a search for match fitness.

The Toffees welcome Wolves to Goodison tomorrow evening (7.30 GMT) and are in dire need of a win. Dyche’s side have been victorious in just two of their 13 Premier League games so far and sit two points above the relegation zone. Worryingly, Everton have failed to score in their past four games.

And while Youssef Chermiti is still working his way back from a freak foot issue sustained before the season started, Broja is now ready to be in Everton’s set-up. Blues manager Dyche said: “Broja certaintly to be be in and around it. Chermiti is not ready yet. He is training ever-so hard but he needs an extended games programme due to the nature of his injury. But Broja should be around it.”

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) are still on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Michael Keane was absent from Everton’s squad for last Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Manchester United.