The manager gave the latest on his side’s injury news ahead of the final Premier League weekend.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson are both ruled out of Everton’s crucial clash against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Striker Calvert-Lewin was brought off at half-time after suffering a suspected hamstring issue in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dyche has now confirmed that the striker will not be fit for Sunday’s match at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right-back Nathan Patterson suffered a similar problem against Wolves and is also ruled out. The Toffees could be left short in the full-back area with Seamus Coleman sidelined and Ben Godfrey also out injured.

Left-back Vitalii Mykolenko has missed the past two games with a groin injury and if the Ukrainian cannot play at the weekend, Dyche would likely have to change shape to a back three to accommodate Dwight McNeil in the left wing-back role.

There is hope for Mykolenko’s return. Dyche revealed there’s a chance he could feature at the weekend if his body reacts well to training today.

Midfielder Amadou Onana has been in and out of the starting line-up in recent weeks after being a mainstay in the side since arriving last summer from Lille. He is fit to face the Cherries.

Advertisement

Advertisement