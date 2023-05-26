Register
Everton boss Sean Dyche confirms two major injury blows for Bournemouth clash

The manager gave the latest on his side’s injury news ahead of the final Premier League weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th May 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:55 BST

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson are both ruled out of Everton’s crucial clash against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Striker Calvert-Lewin was brought off at half-time after suffering a suspected hamstring issue in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dyche has now confirmed that the striker will not be fit for Sunday’s match at Goodison Park.

Right-back Nathan Patterson suffered a similar problem against Wolves and is also ruled out. The Toffees could be left short in the full-back area with Seamus Coleman sidelined and Ben Godfrey also out injured.

Left-back Vitalii Mykolenko has missed the past two games with a groin injury and if the Ukrainian cannot play at the weekend, Dyche would likely have to change shape to a back three to accommodate Dwight McNeil in the left wing-back role.

There is hope for Mykolenko’s return. Dyche revealed there’s a chance he could feature at the weekend if his body reacts well to training today.

Midfielder Amadou Onana has been in and out of the starting line-up in recent weeks after being a mainstay in the side since arriving last summer from Lille. He is fit to face the Cherries.

A win at the weekend would see the Toffees avoid relegation, but they could also survive with a draw or even a loss if certain results occur in the Leicester and Leeds games at the weekend.

