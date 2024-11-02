Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche has a welcome selection decision for Everton’s Premier League fixture against Southampton.

It's a selection dilemma that Sean Dyche is welcoming.

The Everton boss has admitted that there aren't too many of them currently in his squad. Ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton, the Toffees boss' skinny squad is again depleted. Midfield duo James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are sidelined for several weeks, while strike pair Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are yet to play this campaign.

What’s more, in the No.10 role, Dwight McNeil is doubtful after limping out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Fulham. Everton are hopeful McNeil can feature on the south coast, but he hadn’t trained before Thursday’s press conference while Dyche confessed that Abdoulaye Doucoure - who is another option for the attacking midfield berth - has had a knock.

There are issues that Dyche will have to ponder. But when it comes to his defence, the Everton chief has things to mull over for different reasons. It’s been a rarity that his entire rearguard has been available so far this season but that’s a luxury that Dyche now has. All nine senior players are available for the Southampton game - one being Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 22-year-old has had fitness issues in the formative stage of the campaign, starting in the summer when he underwent groin surgery. A brief comeback in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the end of September was followed by a minor thigh issue that saw him miss two more games. And despite being back fit for the visit of Fulham, Branthwaite did not earn an immediate recall.

Despite being Everton’s standout player last season, enjoying a remarkable breakthrough campaign that earned him both Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year, a breakthrough into the England senior set-up and interest from Manchester United, Dyche made the bold decision to only include Branthwaite on the bench against Fulham. He came on in the closing stages after McNeil limped off.

The Goodison Park chief instead opted to stick with James Tarkowski and Michael Keane as his centre-back duo. The latter has come in for flak throughout his time at Everton, but his performances in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle and 2-0 win at Ipswich Town - where he netted the second goal - were assured.

And as the Toffees head to Southampton aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to six games, Dyche has waxed lyrical about his central defenders, with summer signing Jake O’Brien impressing in training. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: “When we’re all fit, I think there is a very competitive squad. And I think that's good for them – and particularly at centre-half.

"Jarrad had a really strong season last season – and with Tarky. Keano’s having a strong start to this season and is doing well. Tarky’s been his solid self that he is. Jake’s also in the pack because he’s showing signs, particularly through training and his development. It's a strong four."

A significant portion of Everton fans would like to see Branthwaite restored. He’s regarded as the Blues’ premium defender - and even the club’s best player. But Dyche rewards members of his squad on form and against the backdrop of five unbeaten games, he may not see defensive change as paramount.

However, perhaps a way to get Branthwaite, Tarkowski and Keane into the same line-up is to start the former in a left-back role. Vitalii Mykolenko is the Toffees’ only senior option on the left-hand side of defence, although his form has come under scrutiny from sections of supporters. The option could be to hand Branthwaite a chance there.

It’s not a role that is completely alien to the ex-Carlisle youngster. In last season’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham, Mykolenko was unavailable and Branthwaite stepped up. While the Blues lost on penalties, they earned a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and Branthwaite scarcely put a foot wrong.

Speaking after the game, Dyche said: “We brought him in the other day because Myko was injured and said you play left back. He just said ‘okay’. I said ‘brilliant’. That was it. End of story. He was terrific. There’s a moment of truth. I have learned a lot over the years that there is a moment to coach, a moment for analysis and a moment to just go 'You keep on enjoying it'. And that is where he is at.”

While Branthwaite is not a natural full-back, it’s something he’s capable of doing - and is a tactic that has been deployed by the Premier League’s elite clubs of late. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has converted Ben White, previously a centre-back, into a right full-back while Riccardo Calafiori has chiefly operated on the left-hand side since he arrived at the Gunners for £40 million. Meanwhile, Joško Gvardiol has become a goalscoring left-back for Manchester City despite being a natural centre-half and Joe Gomez has frequently played on both flanks for Liverpool. Perhaps it could be something Dyche looks at.