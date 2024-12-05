Everton manager Sean Dyche.(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton earned a 4-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche heaped praise on his staff members as Everton’s ‘excellent’ set-piece delivery was the scourge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Toffees earned a much-needed victory as they put Wolves to the sword at Goodison Park. Everton ran out 4-0 winners to move up to 15th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.

All of Dyche’s side’s goals came via set-pieces. Ashley Young opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a fine free-kick and Orel Mangala doubled the lead after Dwight McNeil’s cross was failed to properly be cleared by Wolves.

Then in the second period, visiting defender Craig Dawson netted two own goals - the first from a corner and the second a free-kick. Everton were very potent from set-pieces last season and their threat decreased during most fixtures this term. But they caused Wolves havoc and Dyche saluted the improvements.

The Goodison boss said when asked why there was significant improvements: “The commitment to do it. The analysis, the staff take care of the set-pieces, not me and they do a great job at it. The delivery was excellent, I have to say that, across most of the set-pieces including Youngy's finish. Delivery is massively important in set-pieces and it was tonight and the intent and desire to go and finish it. It's a reminder of how effective we can be.”

Everton went into the game against the backdrop of a 4-0 loss at Manchester United. Dyche made several tactical tweaks as he recalled Mangala to his midfield. That prompted Abdoulaye Doucoure to move into the No.10 with McNeil switching to the left flank and Iliman Ndiaye deployed on the opposite wing. On the changes to the Blues’ set-up, Dyche said: “Just trying to twist and tweak, trying to get the best out of the group, trying to be solid enough to keep a clean sheet, which we did, but also open enough to go and affect the opposition. I thought we found a good balance today.

“It's not always that easy, of course, but I thought the commitment to score today was really pleasing - the body language to go into the box, the set-piece delivery, the commitment at set-pieces to attack the ball, in general play we created a number of other chances, so I was very pleased on that side of the game because obviously that's been a big question mark.

“But I did remind the players before about the goalscoring prowess they have shown during their careers, not just here, in their previous careers. I said: ‘Look, you've got goals in you lads, you've got to go and relax in the box and go and take it on, just go and play on the front foot and, once it comes in the box, relax is the wrong word, but just go in there with the focus to score. Don't worry about anything else. Don't worry about noise, don't worry about crowds, don’t worry about the opposition. Just go in there and focus on scoring’. And I thought I was pleased with that.”