Sean Dyche has been Everton manager since January 2023.

Sean Dyche says that Everton’s financial situation was ‘a lot worse than he got told’ after being appointed manager - as he insisted Premier League survival is again the chief aim.

After a difficult start to the season, the Toffees have put together a run of five matches unbeaten following a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Everton were second-best for much of the Goodison Park encounter and required a 94th-minute equaliser from substitute Beto to rescue a point. It moved the Blues five points clear of the drop zone.

Everton’s financial difficulties have been well-documented, with the club being found guilty of two breaches of profit and sustainability rules last campaign, which led to an eight-point deduction. During Dyche’s almost two-year tenure, Everton have had to sell players including Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi - who broke the deadlock for Fulham on his return to Goodison - and reduce the wage bill. But in challenging circumstances, the Blues have managed to avoid relegation in both seasons under Dyche.

And while a takeover from The Friedkin Group is currently ongoing, which fans will hope brings the stability they yearn for, Dyche is adamant that his No.1 priority is to retain Everton’s top-flight status.

Speaking after the Fulham draw, he said: “We’ve got to operate in different ways. That’s the squad we’ve got and the task in front of us, to make sure we’re secure in the Premier League season after season.

“It (survival) was outlined to me when I got the job. It changed radically and was a lot worse than I got told when I took the job. If you look since then, we’ve brought money in, spent less and we’ve reduced the wages significantly. We’re developing players who are worth probably a lot more than when I got in here.

“That’s not a problem to me, it’s just the challenge. But I’ve never lost sight that we’ve got to win games. No-one cares about the rest of it but I have to, because it’s my job. We’re just beginning to show signs we can win games, and if we can’t win, we don’t get beat. That’s just beginning to grow again but we’re always a work in progress - that’s quite obvious.”