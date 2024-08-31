Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton suffered a shock 3-2 loss against Bournemouth to leave them winless in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has explained why he brought off Iliman Ndiaye in Everton’s embarrassing collapse against AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees fell to a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park - having led by two goals with three minutes of normal time remaining. The home side were dominant for the vast majority of the encounter, with Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target.

Dyche opted to hand Ndiaye a full Premier League debut. The summer signing from Marseille was immense from the outset as he constantly put Bournemouth on the back foot. Ndiaye played his part in Calvert-Lewin’s goal and almost bagged on several occasions.

The Senegal international was brought off in the 83rd minute to a standing ovation following an electric performance. And shortly after his withdrawal for Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton’s collapse ensued.

Antoine Semenyo bagged on 87 minutes before Lewis Cook equalised in the second minute of added time. Then in the 96th minute, Luis Sinisterra headed home the Cherries’ winner.

Ndiaye’s substitution appeared to be a turning point in the game as Everton suffered a third Premier League loss in as many games this season. On the decision when asked by LiverpoolWorld at his post-match press conference, Everton manager Dyche said: "He was fatigued. He had ran hard by then. Premier League fitness, as you know... he is a very fit boy but I thought he was fatiguing at that stage. It’s one of those things. It was definitely fatigue.

“We could see his recovery was getting harder because he carried the ball and when you carry the ball it is fatiguing but I thought he did very well overall, without a doubt.”