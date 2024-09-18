Everton striker Beto. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton exited the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat.

Sean Dyche has explained why he substituted Beto during Everton’s elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Southampton.

The Toffees suffered a 6-5 penalty shootout loss in the third round of the competition after a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes at Goodison Park. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Everton in the 20th minute but that was cancelled out by Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header 12 minutes later.

Beto was the Blues’ only fit striker for the encounter. Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent through illness while Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja remain injured. With the tie level, Beto was withdrawn in the 62nd minute for Ashley Young. Iliman Ndiaye was subsequently deployed to lead the attack, although sections of supporters questioned the decision after Everton’s loss.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld why he brought off his only centre-forward in a much-depleted match-day squad, Everton manager Dyche replied: “Just trying to adjust the team to go and win a game.

“We didn’t think we were getting the chances to go and win the game and the style. Ili is a different player as you know, he wriggles, turns, breaks the backline.

“We were just trying to affect the game to win it. Currently, we have one fit striker and was unlikely they were going to play every minute of that game tonight.”

Beto’s withdrawal for Young, who missed sparked boos from some fans inside Goodison. On that reaction, Dyche said: “The demand on myself is high. I totally understand it. Youngy is old enough and wise enough to know this is the way the industry is sometimes. He’s a fantastic professional and I think everyone knows that. That’s just one of them things, the fans have the right to say what they want to say. I’ve never questioned the fans here and certainly am not now.

“My gut feeling tells me it was probably that but I’m not going to start questioning the fans, they’ve been amazing since I got here.”