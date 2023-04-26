Thousands of Everton fans will welcome in the team bus for the clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has explained why he’s approved Everton travelling to Thursday’s home game against Newcastle United by coach.

Thousands of Toffees supporters are set to welcome in the team bus outside of Goodison Park to build a raucous atmosphere ahead of the encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton languish in the Premier League relegation zone with just six matches to play. Last season when the club was in a similar precarious positon, coach welcomes helped deliver pivotal victories - including against Crystal Palace which confirmed the Blues’ survival on the penultimate day.

Since Sean Dyche succeeded Frank Lampard as manager at the end of January, the players have travelled to Goodison separately. But with fan groups pushing for the coach arrivals to be brought back, Dyche has given the green light.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “It was well documented last season. A couple of fan groups mentioned and I've got massive respect for them because what I've seen and heard home and away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They want to help play their part if it can make a difference. Beyond that, we're looking for the team to make a difference and if the fans can continue to play their part, which has been fantastic, I respect that totally.