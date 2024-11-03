Everton suffered 1-0 loss against Southampton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche was left baffled at how Southampton did not have a man sent off as Everton’s unbeaten run came to an end.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 loss against Russell Martin’s side at St Mary’s on Saturday. But the game could have been different when it was goalless, with Everton substitute Beto bursting beyond the Southampton defence but was brought down by Jan Bednarek. The Poland international was only given a yellow card despite Beto appearing to have a clear run on goal. Referee Andrew Madley and VAR felt that Taylor Harwood-Bellis was covering and Bednarek was not the last man so only a caution was issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beto would subsequently hit the bar before Adam Armstrong netted for the home side with five minutes remaining. Beto then had a goal chalked off fat the death for offside after a VAR review. But Dyche could not believe that Southampton were not reduced to 10 men. The Everton manager said: “If you are offside you are offside, I have got no problem with that. But I am very, very surprised by the chance for the sending off. When you are an ex-defender, you are thinking you are off as soon as you do that. Beto is clearly in his stride, he is breaking across.

“The thing that worries me about the game is players that don’t go down and roll around don’t get decisions and if you do they seem to. I have mentioned this many times, players who are trying to stay on their feet. You can see clearly Beto is trying to stay on his feet to score a goal, he doesn’t do anything and nothing gets given other than a yellow card. I’m amazed. The defender is a long way off in my opinion. I can’t see how he’s going to get there. And they don’t give that and I think that is a massive decision in a game like this.”

Southampton earned their first victory since being promoted back to the Premier League at the expense of Everton. The visitors were without Abdoulaye Doucoure because of a knock while Iliman Ndiaye was forced off because of a dead leg.

Dyche also opted to leave Jarrad Branthwaite - last season’s breakthrough star who earned an England senior call-up and was targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window - on the bench. On his decision to continue with the central pair of Michael Keane and James Tarkowski, Dyche said: “The fact that the team are unbeaten in five and the centre-halves have done very well and I thought they did again today.”