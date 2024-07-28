Jesper Lindstrom has signed for Everton. Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

The Denmark international signed for Everton from Napoli on a season-long loan.

Sean Dyche has explained why Jesper Lindstrom was not involved in Everton’s 2-1 pre-season defeat to Salford City.

The versatile forward signed for the Toffees on a season-long loan from Napoli on the eve of the friendly. And despite Everton being short of several senior players because of injury, including attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye along with James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, Dyche was not tempted to use Linstrorm.

Speaking to evertontv, the Goodison Park manager explained he wanted the Denmark international to have the chance to settle down in his new surroundings over the weekend.

Dyche said: Jesper’s literally just got in the door. Give him a weekend to get used to us and a bit of training in. He is up and running, though. He’s played over there, of course, and he’s had a good spell of pre-season work. He feels pretty good so I think he’ll be up and running pretty quickly.”

Everton’s defeat to League Two opponents Salford may look like a disappointing result from the outside - especially as they led through James Garner’s 50th-minute free-kick.

But Dyche is not worried and insists building fitness was the most important factor. He added: "I’ve done enough pre-seasons as a player and a manager to know that, at this stage, it’s more about getting the players through it fitness-wise. It’s getting as many players on as we can in the right slots to give them as many minutes as we can. We’re protecting them physically.

