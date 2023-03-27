Sean Dyche’s four-word message to Everton players before every game

The midfielder spoke out on the new manager’s philosophy and how he’s changed the team since his appointment.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed what Sean Dyche says to the squad before every single game they play.

Dyche was appointed in late-January after the sacking of Frank Lampard and he’s enjoyed a solid start as he’s been able to move his side out of the bottom three.

Wins over Brentford, Arsenal and Leeds United have all been high points, as well as earning a late-gasp point away at Chelsea before the international break.

His no-nonsense attitude has helped to transform this Everton team and Iwobi has been a key player during his first eight games in charge and the midfielder has been speaking about the impact of the former Burnley manager.

“Minimum requirement, maximum effort” That’s the message that Dyche tells his players before every game claimed Iwobi when speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast.

“Before every game! Sometimes even before training. Before every game on the powerpoint slide that would get slapped in, in bold!”

Speaking on what else has changed, Iwobi spoke on the little details that the 51-year-old has implemented.

“We have change our shinpads now, train in high socks, no hats, no snoods, the fine system is different and even the build-up before games.

“Normally you stay in a hotel before games, especially home games but we don’t do that no more. He’s stripped it back down to basics, real football, hard work.

“He’s probably watching this [interview] and thinking why am I wearing a hat indoors, you’re not allowed to wear hats indoors!”

Iwobi has been a key player all season, starting all 28 games in the league and he’s been Everton’s most creative player with seven assists to his name.

