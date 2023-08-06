Sean Dyche gives 16-word Everton answer on Yussef Chermiti amid ‘done’ deal

Sean Dyche was tight-lipped when asked about Everton’s move for Youssef Chermiti.

The Sporting CP striker is closing in on a move to Goodison Park in what is expected to be an initial £12 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chermiti was omitted from Sporting’s match-day squad for the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over the Portuguese side at Goodison Park on Saturday. Since then, Sky Sports has reported that a deal for the 19-year-old is ‘done’ and a medical will take place in the coming days.

The Blues are keen to bolster their options in the centre-forward position and provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.