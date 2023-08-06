Sean Dyche gives 16-word Everton answer on Yussef Chermiti amid ‘done’ deal

Sean Dyche was tight-lipped when asked about Everton’s move for Youssef Chermiti.
The Sporting CP striker is closing in on a move to Goodison Park in what is expected to be an initial £12 million.
Chermiti was omitted from Sporting’s match-day squad for the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over the Portuguese side at Goodison Park on Saturday. Since then, Sky Sports has reported that a deal for the 19-year-old is ‘done’ and a medical will take place in the coming days.
The Blues are keen to bolster their options in the centre-forward position and provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.
But Dyche would not be drawn on speculation over Chermiti. When asked about the links after the Sporting game, the Everton boss responded: “Until they get here with an Everton shirt on, then I will just wait and see.”