Sean Dyche gives 80-word verdict on Everton's takeover issues after 777 Partners news

Everton takeover latest: The Everton manager gave his view on the club’s takeover struggles.

Sean Dyche claimed he isn’t surprised about the length of time that it has taken to complete Everton’s takeover because of the complexities involved.

Everton have run into takeover issues once again following doubts over 777 Partners, the investment firm who agreed to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake of Everton in September.

The news comes in light of their struggles with Standard Liege who are part of their club portfolio. Reports have revealed that wages for players and club staff at the Belgian outfit have not been paid for April which is causing major unrest at the club. Therefore, confidence in a takeover at Everton has been shaken and former investors MSP Sports Capital have emerged as a potential candidate to take over.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Sheffield United at Goodison Park this weekend, Dyche was quizzed over the latest developments regarding the club. “I know nothing more than I’ve said all along, until I’m told anything factually any different then nothing changes from my point of view.

“There’s a lot going on at this club, we’ve spoken on this before it’s not just as simple as the club is up and running and then you buy it. There’s a new ground getting built, the complexities of the finances here, staying in the division which is now achieved - there’s a lot going on.

“The current 777 group, we have a very casual relationship that doesn’t change. Mr Moshiri we’ve had conversations, but not about this [the takeover] more about the team and how that’s gone. The rest is with the powers that be with the club.”

