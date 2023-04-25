Sean Dyche gives Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness update ahead of Everton vs Newcastle

Sean Dyche has explained Everton’s process to ensure Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not break down again after his injury return.

The striker featured for the first time in more than two months in the Toffees’ 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend. It was Calvert-Lewin’s first outing since the start of February because of a hamstring issue.

The England international has struggled with his fitness since towards the start of the 2021-22 season. In the past two campaigns, he’s made a total of only 31 appearances - with 13 coming this term.

Given Everton are in a Premier League relegation scrap, Dyche could have been tempted to have thrown Calvert-Lewin back sooner than the Palace encounter.

But the Blues have wanted to ensure that the former Sheffield United forward was fully fit before reintroducing him.

Dyche said: “When we came in, his (Calvert-Lewin) physical stats were nowhere near where they were in the past. “He was on his way back (to full fitness) and then pulled his hamstring. Then he had another niggle that set him back.

“The process previously was: ‘Get him back and put him in the team’. We couldn’t keep doing that as it hasn’t worked. He’s put a lot of kilometres on the clock, a lot of sprint distance, to reaffirm to him he’s fit.