Sean Dyche gives honest response to Everton's long wait for Premier League points deduction appeal outcome
Sean Dyche remains unfazed that Everton are still awaiting the outcome from their Premier League points deduction appeal.
The Blues were docked an unprecedented 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season. As a result, Everton have been plunged into another relegation battle, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two seasons.
It was expected that the Toffees may know the result of their appeal by the middle of February - yet the wait goes on. However, Dyche is relaxed about the situation that is out of his control.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace on Monday night, Dyche said: "It hasn't dragged on to me. It's just a case of how it's mapped out. We were given a very general timeline probably over the next couple of weeks. Wait and see."