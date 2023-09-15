Watch more videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has given his reaction to 777 Partners’ prospective takeover of Everton.

The Miami-based firm have agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% of the club. Moshiri has been involved in Everton since 2016 and majority shareholder for the past five years. The club have said the sale is expected to be complete the fourth quarter of 2023.

Dyche, who has been Everton manager since January, insists the ongoing talks will not have an impact on him or his squad - and that he’s yet to speak to anyone at 777.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal, said: “No impact on me at the moment or the players. Of course, as manager I was aware something might be happening but I know as much as you.

“There are ongoing checks with the Premier League and alike and that will take some time. Not at this stage (he hasn’t spoken to anyone at 777). Strong news this morning was breaking to me as well. I knew there was some noise but not the actually details and I'm sure in due course I will speak to whoever I need to but at this stage it’s too early for all that.