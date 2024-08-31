'You could see' - Sean Dyche gives brutally honest reaction to Everton capitulation against Bournemouth
Sean Dyche admitted he could see Everton’s body language change after conceding the first goal in their chastening collapse against Bournemouth.
The Toffees suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Cherries - despite being two goals ahead with three minutes of normal time remaining. Everton had been dominant throughout the encounter, with Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target.
But the Cherries mustered an almost unimaginable comeback to leave Everton shellshocked. Antoine Semenyo reduced the arrears against the run of play on 87 minutes. Then in the second minute of added-time, Lewis Cook was left in acres of space to equalise. And in the 96th minute, Bournemouth’s winner was almost a carbon copy of their other goals as Luis Sinisterra headed home when unmarked inside the area.
It means that Everton hav lost all three of their opening games in the 2024-25 Premier League season. And Dyche was left to rue the lack of ruthlessness in the final third and how none of his players took responsibility when the pressure was on.
Speaking to BBC Sport, the Blues boss said: “We did so much right until they scored their first goal. I think they had one shot on target before then. The game should have been out of sight. We conceded one and then threw it away. I can't put my finger on it right now.
"They kept raining it forward and got their reward in the end. The Premier League you have to play to the last breath of the game and we simply didn't but they did. They were playing it forward and crossing it into the box and we didn't deal with it. Simple stuff but we threw it away. It is the third game we have thrown away this season.
"You have to kill teams off at every level, but particularly at this level. Everyone was looking at someone else to deal with things and that is when there is trouble. You could see the body language change. You have to see games through and we have enough experience to do that, but today we didn't."
