Everton have been linked with Willy Gnonto and Kalvin Phillips after making five signings so far.

Sean Dyche has insisted Everton will look to stretch their finances to get more deals over the line.

The Toffees have had a positive transfer window so far despite the club’s precarious situation. Five signings have arrived, most recently Jake O’Brien from Lyon for £16.5 million.

Everton entered the summer in a precarious position, with the club losing almost £400 million in the past four years and were deducted eight points last season for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. The sales of Amadou Onana (£50 million), Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin (both £10 million) have helped improve the club’s position to bring in O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam on permanent deals along with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on respective season-long loans.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Vitalii Mykolenko is the only specialised left-back at Goodison Park - and has yet to play in pre-season because of injury.

Speaking to evertontv after a 3-0 loss to Coventry City, Dyche was asked whether the clubs are still trying to conduct deals. He replied: “We're stretching what we can. We'll use the finances that we can and building the deals that we can. So that's the [situation at this] moment in time.”

Everton next turn their attention to a trip to Preston North End on Saturday (15.00 BST). The Toffees are hoping some of their key players can return from injury, with Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson still to feature in pre-season while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Youssef Chermiti were also absent from the Coventry loss.