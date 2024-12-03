The Friedkin Group are in the process of completing an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche reckons that The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) Everton takeover is starting to gather pace.

The American firm - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - agreed to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in September. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and there is an expectation that it will be ratified this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton fans are hoping that TFG’s tenure will be the start of a new era amid several years of turbulence on and off the pitch. The Blues have lost almost £400 million in the past four years and were hit with an eight-point deduction last season for two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Moshiri has not been at a game since Goodison Park for more than a year. There has also been a temporary board since former CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp left their roles following months of supporter protests.

Dyche, speaking ahead of Everton’s clash against Wolves tomorrow, revealed he is still in contact with Moshiri amid reports the Goodison manager has been the backing of the current owner despite coming under pressure from sections of fans. The Blues have won only two of their 13 league games this term and sit two points above the relegation zone.

Dyche has still to speak to anyone from TFG, although he expects that to change once a takeover is rubberstamped. “I’ve always had a good relationship with him which is WhatsApp messages, the odd phone call, very super simple,” Dyche said. “We are still waiting on the new ownership. It seems to be, the general feel, I still haven’t spoken to anyone, that it is gathering some kind of pace. Who knows what that will bring, we’ll have to wait and see because I haven’t had any contact of any depth with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason I say no is because we all know there have been other groups who have been close and it’s fallen away. I can only imagine, I don’t know them as operators, that until they’re absolutely there, then we’ll just sit tight. I’m sure when they are really or nearly ready they will reach out. They have to get a feel for what I’ve learnt during my time and what others have learnt. I can see why they have stepped away until it’s finally done and I’m sure they’ll be in ASAP and say: ‘Right, this is where we’re going to go with it.

“Mr Moshiri has been fine with me on WhatsApp. He has been supportive of me during my time, he is realistic. I think we know the reason for that (Moshiri not being at games) from when I first came here. The fans didn't want him at games amongst others. He's been supportive of me in my time here. I think he's realistic of the challenge. No problem with that and the WhatsApp thing is irrelevant. The new owners might decide to do that.”