Everton suffered a 3-0 loss against Brighton at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has explained his decision to start Michael Keane ahead of Jake O’Brien as Everton suffered an opening-day loss to Brighton.

The Toffees’ 2024-25 campaign started with a 3-0 defeat against the Seagulls at Goodison Park. Everton did begin the encounter on the front foot and had a penalty overturned by a VAR review - but ultimately they were second-best during the contest. Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra were on target for the away side, while Dyche’s men had Ashley Young given a red card.

Everton were without key defender Jarrad Branthwaite for the encounter because of injury. The 22-year-old helped Everton keep the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season and has been targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Blues signed Jake O’Brien from Lyon for £17 million earlier this month but Dyche instead opted to hand a start to Michael Keane - returning from a minor knee issue - alongside James Tarkowski in the rearguard.

On the selection call, Goodison boss Dyche said: “The reason why he [O’Brien] didn’t start is because Michael Keane has had a very strong pre-season. He was very unfortunate to get injured at Preston and is a very experienced Premier League player.

“Jake hasn’t got that experience but we think he’s a very good player and will learn very quickly. He’s been very open-minded about the nuts and bolts, if you like, how quick the game is - he found that in previous performances. He’s a very good player and will develop.”