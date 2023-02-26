Register
‘Only imagine’ - Sean Dyche gives verdict on controversial Everton vs Aston Villa moment

Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Sean Dyche admitted that VAR likely got the penalty decision correct in Everton's loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 2-0 reverse to Unai Emery's side at Goodison Park.

Everton had plenty of chances to take the lead - with Neal Maupay failing to take several while Amadou Onana had a header well saved in the first half.

The home side's profligacy in the final third was punished - but not without controversy. Villa were awarded a penalty when John McGinn was adjudged to have been fouled by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye in the 61st minute. Replays appear to show Gueye getting a touch on the ball although VAR did not overturn the decision despite carrying out checks.

Ollie Watkins subsequently fired home the spot-kick before substitute Emi Buendia doubled the visitors' lead with nine minutes remaining.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, hadn't seen the incident back at that point but is a 'believer' in the technology so did not overly question the call.

The Everton manager, who fell to a first home loss since taking the hot seat, said: “I haven't seen it up close. I am a believer of VAR so I can only imagine they got it right. I'll have to see it, obviously, up close. I can't question it if I'm a believer of it so I'll have to see it. When I see it, I'll make a decision.

“I don't know whether it's clumsy or he actually gets a bit of the ball so until I see it - until I have a view like a referee would have then I'll have to have a look at it.”

