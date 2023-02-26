Sean Dyche admitted that VAR likely got the penalty decision correct in Everton's loss to Aston Villa.
The Toffees slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 2-0 reverse to Unai Emery's side at Goodison Park.
Everton had plenty of chances to take the lead - with Neal Maupay failing to take several while Amadou Onana had a header well saved in the first half.
The home side's profligacy in the final third was punished - but not without controversy. Villa were awarded a penalty when John McGinn was adjudged to have been fouled by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye in the 61st minute. Replays appear to show Gueye getting a touch on the ball although VAR did not overturn the decision despite carrying out checks.
Ollie Watkins subsequently fired home the spot-kick before substitute Emi Buendia doubled the visitors' lead with nine minutes remaining.
Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, hadn't seen the incident back at that point but is a 'believer' in the technology so did not overly question the call.
The Everton manager, who fell to a first home loss since taking the hot seat, said: “I haven't seen it up close. I am a believer of VAR so I can only imagine they got it right. I'll have to see it, obviously, up close. I can't question it if I'm a believer of it so I'll have to see it. When I see it, I'll make a decision.
“I don't know whether it's clumsy or he actually gets a bit of the ball so until I see it - until I have a view like a referee would have then I'll have to have a look at it.”