Sean Dyche gives vital Dominic Calvert-Lewin update ahead of Wolves clash

The manager spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Wolves.

Sean Dyche confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be in training ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves.

Calvert-Lewin came off at half-time during the 3-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend with a tight groin as Dyche had spoken on he didn’t want to risk the forward ahead of a vital end to the season.

In terms of this weekend, he confirmed the forward will be in training tomorrow and has been the last two days and hopes he will be available for saturday’s game claiming he looks ‘more promising’ ahead of this weekend.

“He’s had a few down days and it’s looking more promising and he will be with us tomorrow (training).” Dyche revealed.

One player who missed the City game completely was full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko who suffered an injury prior to that clash and Dyche claimed there was ‘risk-reward’ situation when it comes to the Ukrainian.

He revealed the left-back is a doubt for the game as he hasn’t trained but he is very close and there will be a decision made late in the week as to whether they will risk the defender for the trip to Molineux: “I doubt he will be right for this one, he has a chance for the next one”

Another player who has been absent in recent games is Ben Godfrey, who has missed the last three games and wasn’t ready to return for the City game but Dyche didn’t comment on the defender ahead of this weekend.

Tom Davies was also another absentee against City but Dyche was hopeful the midfielder’s injury would settle down this week and claimed he has suffered a hamstring tendon injury and won’t be available.