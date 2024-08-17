Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton line-up to face Brighton in the Premier League.

Tim Iroegbunam makes his full Everton debut for today’s 2024-25 Premier League opener against Brighton.

The midfielder was signed from Aston Villa for £9 million and has impressed in pre-season. With James Garner out injured, Iroegbunam features from the outset.

But fellow new arrivals Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom will have to come off the bench if they’re to make their respective bows. Michael Keane has returned from injury to partner James Tarkowski in central defence ahead of O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure plays in the attacking midfield role ahead of Ndiaye and Lindstrom. Otherwise, Everton’s line-up is as expected with Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti and Garner absent because of injury. It means there is a place on the bench for 17-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Harrison, Iroegbunam, Gana Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, O'Brien, Maupay, Lindstrom, Metcalfe, Armstrong.