Sean Dyche hands out full Everton debut as two changes made against Nottingham Forest
Armando Broja has been handed his full Everton debut in the final game of 2024 against Nottingham Forest.
The striker, on loan from Chelsea, has made three substitute appearances after recovering from an Achilles injury. He has impressed, most recently in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City, and is handed a chance from the outset against Forest. Broja replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.
That is one of two changes made from the City game. Ashley Young comes back into the XI after serving a one-match suspension in the place of Seamus Coleman. Everton captain Coleman does not make the bench having been withdrawn late on against City.
Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye is fit enough to keep his starting spot after suffering tightness in his calf, having bagged the equalising goal at the Etihad Stadium.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Broja.
Subs: Virginia, Keane, O’Brien, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti.
