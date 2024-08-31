Getty Images

Everton team to face Bournemouth confirmed against AFC Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

The Toffees boss hands a full Premier League debut to Iliman Ndiaye. The attacking midfielder joined the club from Marseille in the summer transfer window but came off the bench in defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.

After scoring in a 3-0 win over Doncaster in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, Ndiaye has done enough to impress Sean Dyche to earn a maiden outing from the outset in the Premier League.

Ndiaye replaces Abdoulaye Doucoure in what is one of two changes from last weekend's 4-0 loss at Spurs. Seamus Coleman comes in at right-back to captain Everton, with teenager Roman Dixon dropping to the bench.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti remain injured. Deadline-day signings Orel Mangala and Armando Broja are ineligible to feature.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (c), Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Young, Dixon, O'Brien, Garner, Armstrong, Doucoure, Lindstrøm, Beto.