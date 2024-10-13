Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton FC news: Sean Dyche will have a decision to make about his attack.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has a big decision to make about his starting line-up when it comes to his attack.

It has been a problem area for him across his time at the club but there have been bright sparks from the likes of Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye who have been their standout attackers.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has toiled and while he has shown some positive moments but he’s also been guilty of not being clinical enough - something which was apparent last season when he underperformed his expected goals by 5.93.

Moving onto the problem area - the topic of the article - the right-wing is an area which neither Jack Harrison or Jesper Lindstrom have managed to impress in. Harrison, the Leeds United loanee has started five of the seven games while the Napoli loanee has started just twice.

Neither has managed a goal contribution but Harrison has been the better performer. Granted, he should be given his experience and the fact he was here last season. There’s also the fact he was ranked in the top 15 attackers in the league across the first six games, according to the CIES Observatory. In that case, he has to do better.

Against Newcastle he was guilty of losing possession 13 times while he managed just 16 passes in total as well as no key passes, no shots and no crosses. That performance could give Lindstrom an opening in the side. However, he is still adapting to English football and what is his second new league and country since leaving Frankfurt.

Dyche’s most recent comments on both could shed some light having revealed in a press conference what he said to Lindstrom at half-time during the Crystal Palace victory. “I said to him - he's learning what it is here. I said to him about reacting to a mistake, getting after it and going and shutting the game down. He's a player who is learning about the culture of Everton Football Club.

“Jack has got more of that about him because he's learned over his time here. I was pleased for Jack because his energy is great and is a very talented footballer, either foot, playing it simple, two touch, gets it out of his feet and it was a great ball in so I was pleased for him and all of the subs.” Dyche’s debate is who he picks as Lindstrom needs minutes to prove himself while Harrison has failed to do much with his minutes so far.