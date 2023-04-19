Abdoulaye Doucoure has missed the past two Everton matches because of suspension and his absence has been felt.

It’s an old adage that things can quickly change in football. You only have to ask Abdoulaye Doucoure that.

In a matter of weeks, the Everton midfielder experienced the rollercoaster nature of the game. From being frozen out to becoming an indispensable player and then being issued a red card for a moment of madness - it’s been a whirlwind.

However, Doucoure’s Toffees career has, for the past two games at least, has come to a hiatus. His sending-off for a swipe at Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane earned him a three-match ban. And, in truth, his absence has been stark. A couple of months ago, no-one would have predicted such a situation.

Doucoure had found himself as surplus to requirements under former manager Frank Lampard, with the pair having a rift due to his lack of game-time. As a consequence, the Mali international had been banished from training and left out of the match-day squad for a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.

By his own admission, Doucoure was close to leaving in the closing stages of the January transfer window. Had Lampard not had the axe wielded on him after that abject reverse to the Toffees’ fellow relegation rivals at the London Stadium, Doucoure could well be plying his trade elsewhere. Out of contract at the end of the season, it surely would have brought the curtain down on his three years at Goodison Park.

However, the 30-year-old has been arguably the biggest beneficiary of Lampard being the sixth permanent manager jettisoned during owner Farhad Moshiri’s tenure. Dyche’s arrival has not only rejuvenated Doucoure’s Blues career but arguably lit the touch paper. There have never been any doubts about his quality after a £20 million arrival from Watford in September 2020. But the role he’s most effective in has been debated.

Dyche has settled that conundrum. In the former Burnley chief’s first game against Arsenal, Doucoure was restored not only to the squad but the starting XI. It was a reward for his efforts in training, while Dyche admitted he was a long-standing admirer.

Deployed as the most advanced player of a three-man midfield, he helped yield a surprise yet deserved a 1-0 win against the league leaders. The former Rennes midfielder’s relentless pressing and energy were utilised impeccably. In Dyche’s 4-5-1 formation, those attributes have been paramount. What’s more, with a dearth of attacking options, Doucoure’s stepped up and contributed with goals in draws against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

It was no wonder why there was a reaction of befuddlement, disappointment and frustration after Doucoure’s swipe at Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the 1-1 draw. The England captain’s reaction was hyperbolic, no doubt, but Doucoure raised his hand and could have no complaints when giving his marching orders. A three-game suspension could not be argued against.

There were concerns about how Doucoure would be replaced. In the two games he’s missed, those concerns have been justified. There’s been no like-for-like replacement and Everton have lost twice. Everton were flattered by a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United while the switch to a 4-4-2 formation in the 3-1 loss to Fulham backfired. The strike partnership of Neal Maupay and Demarai Gray lacked intensity and robustness. It didn’t help that Amadou Onana missed the game with a groin injury, either.

Everton will be without Doucoure for their trip to Crystal Palace this Saturday but once his ban is over, an immediate restoration to the team is in the offing.

It underlined how imperative he is to Dyche’s formula. And it’s only highlighted further how Everton have an easy decision to make when it comes to Doucoure’s future. While his deal culminates in June, the club hold an option for an additional year. The Toffees are in complete control of that clause.