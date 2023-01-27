Everton next manager news as Sean Dyche closes in on being appointed.

Everton’s search for their next manager is coming to a conclusion.

Sean Dyche is closing in on becoming the latest incumbent to take over the Goodison Park driving seat. After the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday, the Toffees have taken some time to fill the role.

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa turned down the job after flying into London to hold talks with the Everton hierarchy. But with concerns about coming in midway through the season, the Argentine preferred to take the reins in the summer - and walked away from talks.

That paved the way for Dyche, who is poised to return to management after being relieved of his duties by Burnley last April.

The 51-year-old’s chief task is to ensure that the Blues avoid Premier League relegation this season. They currently are 19th and two points adrift of safety.

In truth, Dyche isn’t the preferred choice of every supporter. He was axed by Burnley with them in the drop zone - and went on to be relegated. What’s more, Dyche previously took the Clarets down in the 2014-15 season.

Still, given the perilous position that Everton find themselves in, there’s no doubt that he’ll have the backing of his previous detractors once unveiled. Unity is key if the Blues are to get out of their plight.

And while he might not have been at the top of all fans’ wishlists, they’ll at least appreciate the mantra he will demand from his new squad.

The very least Evertonians expect from their side is maximum effort and everyone fighting for the shirt. That is what Dyche will be imperative from Everton’s players in their dogfight.

The former Watford supremo made an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football earlier in the season. He was asked what he thinks the managerial perception of him was - which he gave a candid answer to.

What’s been said

Dyche said: “What I’ve learnt down the years, why fight the box you’re put in. I would imagine... 4-4-2, pretty direct football, defensive.

“On the positive side - because that sounds a bit negative - hard-working, strong team ethic, strong feel, good culture and them sort of things. I don’t mind it being that (perception of him). Whatever job I get, if I get one, I want the fans who will give everything, a team who is going to work, have a heart and that won’t change. Definitely not.

“What I’d do is look at the technical and the tactical understanding of a team; what’s their background, where have they been, what have been their influences? You have to piece that together and start moulding it into a team. That’s how I personally view how football should work within a team. If you get that right, everything starts looking after itself.”

