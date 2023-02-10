Sean Dyche is set to return to the scene of an infamous touchline spat when he takes Everton to Anfield on Monday evening.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has played down talk of enmity between him and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the pair prepare to face off in a Merseyside derby for the first time.

The two managers were involved in an angry touchline spat that spilled into the tunnel at half-time of Burnley's victorious visit to Anfield in January 2021.

And it has been suggested that things could get heated between former Burnley boss Dyche and Klopp again when they manage on different sides of a local rivalry on Monday evening.

However, when asked about his clash with the German, the Everton manager said: "It's just two managers playing against each other's teams. There was nothing in that.

"I think fans want to see two managers for their teams standing up and after the game for me it's done. He didn't like my coat but I told him John McGinn got there first!"

Everton's confidence received a timely boost ahead of the derby as they beat league leaders Arsenal in Dyche's first game in charge. And Toffee hopes of an Anfield win have been further aided by Liverpool's woeful form in recent months.

Not that Dyche is paying particular attention to what's going on across Stanley Park, as he emphasised when asked about Klopp's recent struggles.