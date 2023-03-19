Ellis Simms bagged his first Premier League goal in Everton’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Sean Dyche praised Ellis Simms for ‘taking action’ after netting a maiden Everton goal. The striker came off the bench to score a dramatic equaliser in the Toffees’ 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Simms spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland where he bagged seven times in 17 appearances. But since being recalled to Goodison Park in January, opportunities have been limited for the 22-year-old despite the injury absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But Simms took his chance at Chelsea when he fired home in the 89th minute to earn Everton a precious point and move them two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Dyche revealed that Simms recently asked where he needed to make improvements to play more of a prominent role for the Blues. The former Blackpool and Hearts loanee knew exactly what was required - and came up with the answers.

The Everton manager told the club’s website: “There’s no lack of belief from me because I played him at Anfield. I believe in him, he’s got to learn the hard yards of the Premier League.

“You can see that he hasn’t quite got the feel of a Premier League game and the physicality. That’s going to be a big part of his progress. He came in and asked me last week what he should do last week; he gave me four things and I said you’re right.

“That’s the amazing thing about football. He knows what he’s got to do so I said: ‘Right, take action’ and he has. He doesn’t just finish, he fights, he runs hard and finishes calmly. That’s him taking action. It’s not me. He’s told me the answers so go and do it then.”

Everton have taken 10 points from eight matches since Dyche succeeded Frank Lampard as manager.

Ellis Simms of Everton celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Dyche hailed the fans who made the journey to London and believes that a connection between the players and those in the stands is growing.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “The fans were brilliant again tonight. That connection is growing; the team, what they see, the connection with the fans. I’ve always believed in it and think it’s important.

